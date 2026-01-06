UNLV Lady Rebels Forward Shelbee Brown Named Mountain West Player Of The Week For Second Consecutive Week

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball star Shelbee Brown, has now been named the Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week for the second consecutive week after another impressive double-double against the Air Force Falcons, in which she led the team with 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also put together an outstanding game against the Fresno State Bulldogs earlier in the week. Last week, she played great against the New Mexico Lobos and the Grand Canyon Lopes.

The senior forward has been the Rebels' best player for two weeks now and is in the midst of putting together a tremendous senior season. If she continues at this pace, she could end up being the best player on a stacked UNLV roster and could even be in the running to be named the Mountain West Player of the Year.



This is what the UNLV Rebels official website had to say about Brown:

UNLV Rebels Official Website On Old Trapper Mountain West Player Of The Week Shelbee Brown



"The 6-foot forward helped lead the Scarlet & Gray to another 2-0 week in MW play and 4-0 overall in league play. The Memphis, Tennessee native averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in victories over Fresno State and Air Force. Through both contests, she was second on the squad in shooting from the field with a 63.2% (12 of 19). On New Year's Eve against Fresno State, Brown tallied 15 points and brought down a team-high nine rebounds. Against the Bulldogs, Brown led the squad in steals with two and had the team's lone blocked shot. Her juice continued into the new year as she picked up her third double-double of the season against Air Force, as she collected a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brown started the game strong as she collected eight of her 16 points in UNLV's 15-point scoring run in the second quarter against the Falcons. She additionally had the team's lone steal in the game."



The Rebels have been extremely impressive in Mountain West Conference play, and no Rebel has been more impressive than Brown. Both of these honors have been well deserved, and we hope that she continues to play at this level. If Brown can keep playing this well on a roster with Meadow Roland, Jasmyn Lott, and Aaliyah Alexander, this UNLV team is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the Mountain West this season.

