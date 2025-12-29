UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "I Am A Product Of My Network"

After a bit of a shaky start to the season, UNLV Lady Rebels women's head basketball coach Lindy La Rocque seems to have her team back on track. They have now climbed to 7 - 5 and have started off their Mountain West Conference schedule with two consecutive wins. UNLV is one of just three teams to have won both of their games in conference play. After knocking off the Grand Canyon Lopes and New Mexico Lobos, they will now turn their attention to the Fresno State Bulldogs on New Year's Eve.

Coach La Rocque has them playing more like we have become accustom too, and that's why she was given an extension this offseason. She spoke to WG Ramirez of the Sporting Tribune about how the people in her network both past and present have helped her get to where she is today as a coach and as a person.

UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Her Connections With Great Players And Coaches

"I am a product of my network and the people that I know and love and have been fortunate to be around. And I hold those connections very dearly. I think some of the things that sometimes are eye-opening to me are when people call me for advice. Whether it's coaches and peers or friends, I've always kind of viewed myself as the young one trying to learn from all of my people that have helped shaped me. And now, obviously I'm coaching young people, but now that I'm getting calls from my peers on advice on what I do, I'm like, 'Oh, wow, I actually have done this for a couple years, and I do have advice to give, maybe in some different situations.' So some of those moments are fun to feel of like trying to help someone else the same way so many people have helped me."

La Rocque On Her Experiences With Former Coach Tara VanDerveer And What She Still Draws From Them

"I think I draw a lot on those experiences and journeys still. And different pieces as we do new things here, whether it was when I was a player or even as a coach. Now having Jocelyn on staff, too, I think we've both tapped back into some of those, because now I've got someone who lived that. We lived that together, and kind of sustaining our success and being where we're at, I do have experience in that. It might have been a long time ago, or might have been when I was a player, (but) I recall different things and call upon those memories and experiences so that I can try to help prepare our team and keep us where we want to be."



More UNLV Rebels On SI News