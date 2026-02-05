UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "I Try To Reflect A Lot"

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has this week off and won't be back in action until Saturday. During this downtime, we are taking a look at head coach Lindy La Rocque speaking about her first five years with the program after signing her new extension. She sat down and spoke with WG Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune.



UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Her First Few Days As The UNLV Head Coach



"I try to reflect a lot and do a lot of different speaking things that require me to reflect, which is, I think, a really positive thing," La Rocque said. "A majority of the time I'm like, 'Wow, I really had no idea what I was doing,' but at the same time, I've figured it out, maybe at least a little bit. And just really proud of what we've been able to do. Obviously, I kind of had big hopes and dreams for not just my personal career, but for this program in particular that is dear to me. I think we're on our way."



La Rocque On As Things Have Gone As Expected To This Point



"I think we're right there. You know, I don't know if I totally put together a five-year plan when I got the job. But I think this is pretty close. Maybe even achieved some things even earlier than I thought we could. NCAA Tournament in basically year two is pretty special. To do it that quickly, but then to sustain that success, I think that's hard, and it takes a lot of hard work. I'm just a believer in climbing the ladder and not just jumping from the bottom to the top, because then that's how you fall down. But if you climb it the right way, then I think it's a little bit more sustainable. And I feel like we've done that. Now we're at the next level, and we're at the next step where we want to continue to feel like we've done a great job, but we've got more things to do, and more steps to climb."



La Rocque On How She Draws From Her Past Mentors



"I think I draw a lot on those experiences and journeys still. And different pieces as we do new things here, whether it was when I was a player or even as a coach. Now having Jocelyn on staff, too, I think we've both tapped back into some of those, because now I've got someone who lived that. We lived that together, and kind of sustaining our success and being where we're at, I do have experience in that. It might have been a long time ago, or might have been when I was a player, (but) I recall different things and call upon those memories and experiences so that I can try to help prepare our team and keep us where we want to be."



