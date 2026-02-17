UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "Las Vegas Is Known As A Women's Basketball City"

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is battling for another Mountain West Conference regular-season championship. They have a showdown with the first-place San Diego State Aztecs on deck. A huge part of their success can be credited to head coach Lindy La Rocque, who signed a contract extension this offseason. She had spoken to WG Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune about her contract extension, her network, and playing in the same city as the Las Vegas Aces.

UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach On Her Contract Extension She Signed This Offseason

"Obviously, I'm really grateful for this opportunity, for the investment in our program from the university and administration and myself," La Rocque said. "There's a lot of things here that are hard to put a price tag on for me. For a young family and my parents in my hometown, so a new contract is great. And frankly, that's what I need to continue to provide for my family: that job security, that investment. And if anything, I want to show to the public, to our fan base, to everyone, to our recruits, to invest too. Stay here, be here, come here, because that's what I plan on doing."

La Rocque On If The Las Vegas Aces Help Recruiting

"Yeah, I think so. They're champions at the highest level. Players that we are coaching want to play at that level, and so just having that exposure, whether it's going to games, meeting a player at the grocery store, those things happen here. And I think, especially when it comes to recruiting, the next generation of players, Las Vegas is known as a women's basketball city and place to be, not necessarily just for us, but because of the Aces and what they've been able to do and the success that they've had."

La Rocque On Her Network

"I am a product of my network and the people that I know and love and have been fortunate to be around. And I hold those connections very dearly. I think some of the things that sometimes are eye-opening to me are when people call me for advice. Whether it's coaches and peers or friends, I've always kind of viewed myself as the young one trying to learn from all of my people that have helped shaped me. And now, obviously I'm coaching young people, but now that I'm getting calls from my peers on advice on what I do, I'm like, 'Oh, wow, I actually have done this for a couple years, and I do have advice to give, maybe in some different situations.' So some of those moments are fun to feel of like trying to help someone else the same way so many people have helped me."



