UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "Let's All Make This Happen, Because It Very Well Can"
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is sitting at 2 - 2 on the season, and looking to make it back to the NCAA Tournament this year. Prior to their loss to the Baylor Bears, head coach Lindy La Rocque sat down with W.G Ramirez of the Sporting Tribune to talk about a number of topics. Some of those topics include how she has gone from a young coach to a veteran, and the goals for the UNLV program after already accomplishing so much under her tenure.
UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Her Connections With Basketball Legends And Her Transition From Young Coach To Veteran
"I am a product of my network and the people that I know and love and have been fortunate to be around," La Rocque said. "And I hold those connections very dearly. I think some of the things that sometimes are eye-opening to me are when people call me for advice. Whether it's coaches and peers or friends, I've always kind of viewed myself as the young one trying to learn from all of my people that have helped shaped me. And now, obviously I'm coaching young people, but now that I'm getting calls from my peers on advice on what I do, I'm like, 'Oh, wow, I actually have done this for a couple years, and I do have advice to give, maybe in some different situations.' So some of those moments are fun to feel of like trying to help someone else the same way so many people have helped me."
La Rocque On The Next Step For And The Goals For The Program
"I think the next step is making this an established program. I think we've done a pretty good job the last five years. And so you have to hold on to it, and you can't lose sight of that. And that takes a lot of work. And then, as you continue to build on that, it is winning those games and getting to the Sweet 16. Obviously, it takes great players and great coaches and great people, which I think we have, continued investment from our university, from our fan base, as this landscape is continuing to change, of revenue sharing and new media deals and markets and all of that. So, some of that isn't fully in my control, but what is, is the people that I bring here, the work that we put in, and the effort that we're going to put forth to continue to raise the bar. And I think that's what I'm trying to do, is raise the bar in everything across the board, and hold anyone that touches our program to that standard of excellence. Because it really takes everything and everyone, from tickets and marketing, to obviously our players and our own team culture, the fan base. Kind of challenging everyone. You want to see us go there, then let's help us and step up your game. Let's all make this happen, because it very well can."
More UNLV Rebels On SI News