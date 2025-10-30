UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On The Las Vegas Aces: "Las Vegas Loves Winners"
The UNLV Lady Rebels' tip-off for the women's college basketball season is just around the corner on November 5. However, while we anxiously await the start of the season, Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque spoke to Las Vegas Weekly about the professional basketball scene in Las Vegas with the Las Vegas Aces.
UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On The WNBA Coming To Las Vegas
"I think it’s been tremendous. Being born and raised here and exposed to basketball at an early age, my parents took us to Rebel games and that was all there was in town. I have a soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter and we go to Aces games and it’s interesting to reflect on how that can be impactful for her. Basketball is basketball, but to see women playing at the highest level is tremendous for the young girls in our community, whether or not they want to play sports, and [the Aces’] success has been amazing. Las Vegas loves winners and that’s what the Aces have done, with great crowds and great players."
La Rocque On If The Las Vegas Aces Have Impacted Play In College And High School
"Oh, definitely. These are pros playing at the highest level and the more young adults who are exposed to that at the earliest age, the more it invites their imagination to really consider what they can do. It’s huge for the overall development of our community, and for us at UNLV, it’s been great. We’ve got a lot of women’s basketball fans here in town and our seasons don’t overlap. So we are continuing to figure out how we can get all 10,000-plus of those Aces fans to our Lady Rebels games, because clearly they love the sport, and we’ve done some winning, too. It’s helped us in recruiting. We try to do some crossover things with tickets and marketing. And I’ve definitely had a number of people come to our games and acknowledge, “We love the Aces and now we love you guys.” Even if it’s just a handful, that’s meaningful."
La Rocque On If She'd Want To coach In The WNBA One Day
"I’m not sure that suits my leadership style or is where my passion lies. I’m never gonna say never, but what I really enjoy is the educational piece, the teaching, the impact, the relationship building. From what I hear, it’s a little more transactional and business driven; those are grown women with their own families. Not that it isn’t a great opportunity, but for me and where my passion lies, some of that doesn’t translate."
