The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team got off to a bit of a shaky start to the season, but they have been rolling since starting Mountain West Conference play. Despite losing their most recent conference game to the San Diego State Aztecs, they are still 7 - 1 in the Mountain West. They have been able to have this success because of how head coach Lindy La Rocque has handled all the changes in college sports. She spoke with the UNLV official website about how she views both the positive and negative changes and deals with them. This is what she had to say about all of the changes in college sports.



UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On The New Model Of College Athletics



“I’ve told a lot of people that my personal opinion of how the new model is working and where things are going doesn’t really matter,” said La Rocque. "This is what’s happening, and you either have to figure it out, adapt, and make it part of your strategy or you probably need to find another line of work. Because one thing we’ve learned throughout history is that we never go backward...



I view myself as an educator, which is part of being a coach. So to me, the isn’t any different than a teacher having to learn new technologies to reach their students. My mindset is you can continue to complain about it and get left behind, or you can figure it out and make [the new system] work for you.



The simple fact is the horse is out of the barn. So you better get on it before it runs away — or start chasing a different animal."



La Rocque On What She Views As The Positive Changes To College Sports



"I believe there are positives in pretty much everything. For example, the transfer portal. I think the intent is to allow our young athletes the chance to find where they feel is the right place for them. That’s a positive.



There’s also a much shorter recruitment period now, which is positive from a time standpoint — but it also can be risky. You have to do a lot of information gathering and research in a three-week window when you used to have three months, if not three years."



