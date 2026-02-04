The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has a week off, and it is well deserved. They are in the midst of another strong season in the Mountain West Conference, currently sitting at 10 - 2 in the conference and 15 - 7 overall. There is no doubt that a huge amount of the success of this program can be credited to head coach Lindy La Rocque. With this break, let's take a look at what she had to say about the direction she believes she is taking this program when she spoke to WG Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune.



UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On The Next Step For The Program



"I think the next step is making this an established program," La Rocque said. "I think we've done a pretty good job the last five years. And so you have to hold on to it, and you can't lose sight of that. And that takes a lot of work. And then, as you continue to build on that, it is winning those games and getting to the Sweet 16. Obviously, it takes great players and great coaches and great people, which I think we have, continued investment from our university, from our fan base, as this landscape is continuing to change, of revenue sharing and new media deals and markets and all of that. So, some of that isn't fully in my control, but what is, is the people that I bring here, the work that we put in, and the effort that we're going to put forth to continue to raise the bar. And I think that's what I'm trying to do, is raise the bar in everything across the board, and hold anyone that touches our program to that standard of excellence. Because it really takes everything and everyone, from tickets and marketing, to obviously our players and our own team culture, the fan base. Kind of challenging everyone. You want to see us go there, then let's help us and step up your game. Let's all make this happen, because it very well can."



La Rocque On How Far Off They Are From Being An Attractive Landing Spot For McDonald's All-Americans And Other Elite Recruits



"I don't think we're too far off. I do think there's a few more steps to take, and then it'll take a special young person to really make that leap of faith and do that with us. But we're getting closer and closer. This signing class that we're about to sign, we've got three top 100 kids. We're not some program that's in the weeds that no one knows about. So we can feel that in our recruiting, just kind of the respect that we're garnering across the country, which we're proud of, and we've worked really hard for. But to really tap into that next level of recruits, we're right there knocking on the door."

