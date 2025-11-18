UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "Stay Here, Be Here, Come Here, Because That's What I Plan On Doing"
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is off to a strong 2 - 1 start to the season and have another big game tonight against the Montana State Bobcats. Somehow, despite being an extremely busy head coach, Lindy La Rocque took the time to sit with W.G. Ramirez of the Sporting Tribune to speak on a number of topics. These are some of the things she had to say about the topics she discussed.
UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On What She's Learned From Her Former Coach Tara VanDerveer And Her Dad
"I think I draw a lot on those experiences and journeys still," La Rocque said. "And different pieces as we do new things here, whether it was when I was a player or even as a coach. Now having Jocelyn on staff, too, I think we've both tapped back into some of those, because now I've got someone who lived that. We lived that together, and kind of sustaining our success and being where we're at, I do have experience in that. It might have been a long time ago, or might have been when I was a player, (but) I recall different things and call upon those memories and experiences so that I can try to help prepare our team and keep us where we want to be."
La Rocque On Her Recent Extension With UNLV
"Obviously, I'm really grateful for this opportunity, for the investment in our program from the university and administration and myself. There's a lot of things here that are hard to put a price tag on for me. For a young family and my parents in my hometown, so a new contract is great. And frankly, that's what I need to continue to provide for my family: that job security, that investment. And if anything, I want to show to the public, to our fan base, to everyone, to our recruits, to invest too. Stay here, be here, come here, because that's what I plan on doing."
La Rocque On If The Las Vegas Aces Her With Recruiting
"Yeah, I think so. They're champions at the highest level. Players that we are coaching want to play at that level, and so just having that exposure, whether it's going to games, meeting a player at the grocery store, those things happen here. And I think, especially when it comes to recruiting, the next generation of players, Las Vegas is known as a women's basketball city and place to be, not necessarily just for us, but because of the Aces and what they've been able to do and the success that they've had."
