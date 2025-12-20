UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "The Next Step Is Making This An Established Program"

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team just tipped off the start of their Mountain West Conference schedule, beating the Grand Canyon Lopes, and the New Mexico Lobos are on deck this weekend. UNLV recently signed their head coach, Lindy La Rocque, to a new extension after her incredible run with the program during her initial contract. After signing her extension, she spoke with WG Martinez of The Sporting Tribune about her first days with the program and the program's next step.

UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Her First Days With The Program

"I try to reflect a lot and do a lot of different speaking things that require me to reflect, which is, I think, a really positive thing," La Rocque said. "A majority of the time I'm like, 'Wow, I really had no idea what I was doing,' but at the same time, I've figured it out, maybe at least a little bit. And just really proud of what we've been able to do. Obviously, I kind of had big hopes and dreams for not just my personal career, but for this program in particular that is dear to me. I think we're on our way."

La Rocque On The Program's Next Step

"I think the next step is making this an established program. I think we've done a pretty good job the last five years. And so you have to hold on to it, and you can't lose sight of that. And that takes a lot of work. And then, as you continue to build on that, it is winning those games and getting to the Sweet 16. Obviously, it takes great players and great coaches and great people, which I think we have, continued investment from our university, from our fan base, as this landscape is continuing to change, of revenue sharing and new media deals and markets and all of that. So, some of that isn't fully in my control, but what is, is the people that I bring here, the work that we put in, and the effort that we're going to put forth to continue to raise the bar. And I think that's what I'm trying to do, is raise the bar in everything across the board, and hold anyone that touches our program to that standard of excellence. Because it really takes everything and everyone, from tickets and marketing, to obviously our players and our own team culture, the fan base. Kind of challenging everyone. You want to see us go there, then let's help us and step up your game. Let's all make this happen, because it very well can."

