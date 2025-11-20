UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "This Signing Class... We've Got Three Top 100 Kids"
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is now sitting at 2 - 2 and has hopes of winning the Mountain West Conference and getting back into the NCAA Tournament. They are led by their head coach, Lindy La Rocque, who is in her sixth season at UNLV. She has brought the Lady Rebels to prominence during her tenure in her hometown of Las Vegas. As you could imagine, she has plenty to talk about when it comes to her time as a head coach. Recently, she sat down with W.G. Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune to talk about a number of topics, including the growth of the Rebels women's basketball program.
UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On The Enthusiasm For Their Women's Basketball Program
"The revenue sharing in particular is great," La Rocque said. "I think we felt great support for our women. And people, philanthropists and people that have invested in UNLV and the department for a long time have a new motivation to continue to invest in women and in our women's sports, and I'm happy to maybe be the pillar of that, you know, to really advocate for that, so that, as these new doors continue to open, that women aren't shut out, you know? And I think that's what women's sports across the country are fighting for in all different industries. That gender parity and equal pay, it's not just a sports thing, but it's across all fields, and really we'd like sports to lead and not lag behind in some of that progress."
La Rocque On How Far Away The Program Is From Getting Elite Level Recruits
"I don't think we're too far off. I do think there's a few more steps to take, and then it'll take a special young person to really make that leap of faith and do that with us. But we're getting closer and closer. This signing class that we're about to sign, we've got three top 100 kids. We're not some program that's in the weeds that no one knows about. So we can feel that in our recruiting, just kind of the respect that we're garnering across the country, which we're proud of, and we've worked really hard for. But to really tap into that next level of recruits, we're right there knocking on the door."
