UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "We Felt Great Support For Our Women"

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is now getting deeper into their Mountain West schedule, and head coach Lindy La Rocque has them rounding into form and playing like we all expected them to this season after a bit of a rocky start. Because of all her success, the program signed La Rocque to an extension in the offseason, locking her up and keeping her in her hometown of Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. After signing her new deal, she took the time to speak to WG Ramirez of the Sporting Tribune. She had a lot to say about the city of Las Vegas.

UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Getting To Stay In Her Hometown Of Las Vegas

"Obviously, I'm really grateful for this opportunity, for the investment in our program from the university and administration and myself," La Rocque said. "There's a lot of things here that are hard to put a price tag on for me. For a young family and my parents in my hometown, so a new contract is great. And frankly, that's what I need to continue to provide for my family: that job security, that investment. And if anything, I want to show to the public, to our fan base, to everyone, to our recruits, to invest too. Stay here, be here, come here, because that's what I plan on doing."

La Rocque On How The WNBA's Las Vegas Aces Helps Recruiting

"Yeah, I think so. They're champions at the highest level. Players that we are coaching want to play at that level, and so just having that exposure, whether it's going to games, meeting a player at the grocery store, those things happen here. And I think, especially when it comes to recruiting, the next generation of players, Las Vegas is known as a women's basketball city and place to be, not necessarily just for us, but because of the Aces and what they've been able to do and the success that they've had."

La Rocque On An Uptick In Funding And Revenue Sharing

"The revenue sharing in particular is great. I think we felt great support for our women. And people, philanthropists and people that have invested in UNLV and the department for a long time have a new motivation to continue to invest in women and in our women's sports, and I'm happy to maybe be the pillar of that, you know, to really advocate for that, so that, as these new doors continue to open, that women aren't shut out, you know? And I think that's what women's sports across the country are fighting for in all different industries. That gender parity and equal pay, it's not just a sports thing, but it's across all fields, and really we'd like sports to lead and not lag behind in some of that progress."



More UNLV Rebels On SI News