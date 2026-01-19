UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "We Get Them Again At Their Place"

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team suffered a tough loss this weekend to the San Diego State Aztecs. In a battle of the top two teams in the Mountain West Conference, the Aztecs came away with a 75 - 66 overtime victory to remain undefeated in the Mountain West and take control of sole possession of first place in the conference. Following the loss, head coach Lindy La Rocque spoke about the game, as did senior forward Shelbee Brown.

UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Their Loss To The San Diego State Aztecs

“We kind of forgot what it felt like to kind of get punched,” La Rocque said. “So this isn’t a bad reminder. It’s not a bad reminder. It’s not even February yet.”

La Rocque On How The Locker Room Reacted After The Loss To San Diego State

“I think they’re gonna react however I do. I asked them if it was March.”

La Rocque On Getting Another Shot At The Aztecs In Their Building Later In The Year

“We get them again at their place. So this doesn’t decide the conference championship, but it was a great game.”

La Rocque On The Benefits Of Suffering A Loss At This Point In The Season

“Maybe (it’s) good to feel some of that disappointment, but then come back Monday and fix it. Fix it. That’s the message.”

La Rocque On Aaliyah Alexander Playing Point Guard

“It’s a big game with a lot on the line. … And they’re young players. We’re asking Aaliyah Alexander to play the point guard, and she’s never done that in her 23 years of life. She’s got three months’ experience of it. And I think you saw some of that.”

La Rocque On Their Struggles In Overtime Against San Diego State

“We kind of got scrambled in a panic and then tried to do some different things to try to make up some points and see if they’d make a mistake, and they didn’t.”

La Rocque On What She Wants The Next Time These Teams Face Off

“I’d love to be playing them at their place and maybe they’re undefeated, maybe they’re not. But with the same first place (title) on the line, I’d love that.”

UNLV Forward Shelbee Brown On The Loss

“I think we’re a good team and we’re going to do better next time. We can do what we want at will, and we can guard. We just need to score just a little bit better under pressure.”

