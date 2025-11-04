UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "We Have To Do The Work Now To Reap The Benefits Later"
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball season is just around the corner. They tip off on Wednesday, November 5, against the 0 - 1 Washington State Cougars. Head coach Lindy La Rocque and her players are anxious to get the season started. That included senior guard Aliyah Alexander, who has already been named to the preseason All-Mountain West Team. With the start of the season imminent, both La Rocque and Alexander spoke about what they are expecting from this upcoming season. This is what the key members of the Lady Rebs team had to say.
UNLV Lady Rebels Women's Basketball Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Understanding The Importance Of Games
“We aren’t going to win the (conference) championship in November, and we’re not going to get to the NCAA Tournament in November,” La Rocque said. “But we also can’t wait until January or February to work for those things. That’s the message. We have to do the work now to reap the benefits later. We don’t shy away from the NCAA Tournament being our goal.
This team has the caliber to be in the Sweet 16 and however far we want to go.”
La Rocque On The Team Always Having To Be Ready To Get Everyone's Best Shot
“Just understanding that mindset that everyone would love to beat us. It’s a little bit of an educational process once games begin. Hopefully, it’s a quick learning process for them. It’s our job to get them ready for every game, no matter who we’re playing or where or when. We have to come ready every day.”
La Rocque On Being Excited To Tip Off The Season
“I’m excited for this season. We need our league to win big games outside of conference. We need to win big games. The better we can all do there, the better our battles against each other look statistically. We’re really eager. Keep trucking along and maintain. But we’ve got work to do.”
Lady Rebels Guard Aliyah Alexander On The Team's Goals For The Season
“The NCAA Tournament is always our goal. But knowing we again have a target on our backs and everyone is going to be coming after us, that drives us every day. We know we have to compete at the highest level. We have to bring that tenacity.”
More UNLV Rebels On SI News