UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "We've Got More Things To Do, And More Steps To Climb"
Head coach Lindy La Rocque has the UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team at 2 - 0 and is coming off a tough loss against the No. 7-ranked Baylor Bears. She now enters her sixth year with the Rebels, and her tenure at UNLV can't be considered anything but a massive success. As the Lady Rebs get rolling this season, La Rocque to the time to sit down with the W.G Ramirez of the Sporting Tribune to reflect on her time coaching the Rebels.
UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Being In Her Sixth Season
""It does kind of fly by," La Rocque said. "I think six is like, five is still on one hand, then you get to six, and you're like, 'Oh, I'm really getting up there.'"
La Rocque On When She First Took Over At UNLV
"I try to reflect a lot and do a lot of different speaking things that require me to reflect, which is, I think, a really positive thing. A majority of the time I'm like, 'Wow, I really had no idea what I was doing,' but at the same time, I've figured it out, maybe at least a little bit. And just really proud of what we've been able to do. Obviously, I kind of had big hopes and dreams for not just my personal career, but for this program in particular that is dear to me. I think we're on our way."
La Rocque On If She's Happy With Her First Five Seasons With The Rebels
""I think we're right there. You know, I don't know if I totally put together a five-year plan when I got the job. But I think this is pretty close. Maybe even achieved some things even earlier than I thought we could. NCAA Tournament in basically year two is pretty special. To do it that quickly, but then to sustain that success, I think that's hard, and it takes a lot of hard work. I'm just a believer in climbing the ladder and not just jumping from the bottom to the top, because then that's how you fall down. But if you climb it the right way, then I think it's a little bit more sustainable. And I feel like we've done that. Now we're at the next level, and we're at the next step where we want to continue to feel like we've done a great job, but we've got more things to do, and more steps to climb."
