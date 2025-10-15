UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque: "We Want People Around Our Program Who Value Winning"
There have been a lot of changes to college sports over the past few years, and it has drastically changed how coaches have to approach their job. As we inch closer to the start of the college basketball season, we want to cover what UNLV Lady Rebels' women's basketball coach Lindy La Rocque had to say about having to adjust to the new college basketball landscape.
UNLV Lady Rebels Women's Basketball Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Having To Adapt To Changes In College Basketball
“I’ve told a lot of people that my personal opinion of how the new model is working and where things are going doesn’t really matter,” La Rocque said. “This is what’s happening, and you either have to figure it out, adapt, and make it part of your strategy or you probably need to find another line of work. Because one thing we’ve learned throughout history is that we never go backward.”
La Rocque On If The Changes Have Made Her Job More Difficult
"I view myself as an educator, which is part of being a coach. So to me, the isn’t any different than a teacher having to learn new technologies to reach their students. My mindset is you can continue to complain about it and get left behind, or you can figure it out and make [the new system] work for you.
The simple fact is the horse is out of the barn. So you better get on it before it runs away — or start chasing a different animal."
La Rocque On Which Changes Have Been Positive
"I believe there are positives in pretty much everything. For example, the transfer portal. I think the intent is to allow our young athletes the chance to find where they feel is the right place for them. That’s a positive.
There’s also a much shorter recruitment period now, which is positive from a time standpoint — but it also can be risky. You have to do a lot of information gathering and research in a three-week window when you used to have three months, if not three years."
La Rocque On Managing Egos And Jealousy When It Comes To Paying Players
"Our young people are not naive to which of their teammates might be making more money — especially once things go public. But we try hard to teach them how to be adults in this financial space. Because out in the real world, not all salaries are equal...
Part of my approach also has been, “To whom much is given, much is expected.” That’s one way I can try to protect the culture: If you have been given a major blessing, then the expectation is going to be different for you — as it is in life, as it is in professional sports."
La Rocque On Maintaining A Fanbase Despite Players Not Sticking Around As Long Anymore
"This is where I believe women’s sports finds its niche, with fans having an investment in the stories of individual players. That is a huge piece of how we get fans in the stands — and get them to come back and bring their friends.
But it’s also important to turn the focus back to the whole program. Because we are a program that has won [conference] championships, we have this platform for our individual players to stand out."
La Rocque On If Winning Solves Everything
"You would think so! And, for us, that’s the part we’ve tried to control. Whether it’s player retention or building the fan base, we want people around our program who value winning — on the court and in society.
The reality is not everyone shares that same mindset. So there will be players who [prioritize] something else, and that’s OK. It just gives us an opportunity to find other young women who do value what we value."
