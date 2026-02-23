UNLV Lady Rebels Knock Off In-State Rivals The Nevada Wolf Pack

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team came up with a big win over their in-state rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack, on Saturday. UNLV won the game by a score of 81 - 64. This win pushed the Lady Rebs to 13 - 4 in the Mountain West Conference standings and 18 - 9 overall. They remain in a tie for second place with the Boise State Broncos.

With this loss, the Wolf Pack drops to 4 - 13 in Mountain West play and 8 - 19 overall. Following the home win on Senior Day, UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque spoke about the win over their arch-rivals.

“We have some things to clean up. We’ve got to dial in and continue to find little ways to lock in a little more,” La Rocque said. “This felt good right? These next games are going to require more of everything, so that we’re playing our best when it matters the absolute most — once the conference tournament comes...

They came here willing to sacrifice to win, and they’ve done that, and we’ve got to continue to do that if we want to keep winning. That’s a lot easier said than done.

It takes a lot of maturity, and we have some really mature people.”

Meadow Roland led the Rebels with 22 points on 7 - 11 shooting from the field, 2 - 3 from beyond the three-point arc, and 6 - 7 from the free-throw line. The sophomore forward also chipped in with seven rebounds, six assists, and four blocks. She led the team in both assists and blocks.

In this game, Roland had plenty of help. Four of the Rebels' starters scored in double-digits on Saturday. Aaliyah Alexander had another big game, scoring 18 points. Shelbee Brown scored 12 points, while also contributing with game-highs with eight rebounds and three steals. The fourth Rebels' starter to score in double-digits was Mariah Elohim, who scored 12 points of her own. However, there was a fifth Rebel who also scored 11 points of her own. Sydni Summers came off the bench with a big game.

Next up for the Lady Rebs will be a road game against the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday Night. Colorado State is currently right behind the Rebels in the standings in fourth place at 12 - 5 in Mountain West play. This will be a huge game for both teams trying to position themselves in the best possible spot for the Mountain West tournament.

