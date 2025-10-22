UNLV Lady Rebels Lead Mountain West Women's Basketball Preseason Poll
The Mountain West Conference has held their preseason poll for this year's women's basketball season. The UNLV Lady Rebels finished at the top of the poll with 281 points and 19 first-place votes. Coming in at second place are the San Diego State Aztecs with just three first-place votes and 240 points. The Lady Rebs are the clear favorites, at least in the minds of the 12 Mountain West head coaches who voted in the poll.
The poll was released on the Mountain West Conference's official website on Wednesday, October 22. The Rebels have won four consecutive regular-season Mountain West Championships, and they had won three consecutive Mountain West Tournaments before getting upset in the second round last season.
The Mountain West Conference's Official Website On The UNLV Lady Rebels Winning The Mountain West Preseason Poll
"The Mountain West announced the 2025-26 women’s basketball preseason poll today as voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches and select media. The UNLV Lady Rebels were selected to win the regular-season Conference title for the third consecutive year.
The Scarlet and Gray have won the last four regular-season titles and three of the last four Conference championships. Head coach Lindy La Rocque looks to extend her run of regular-season and Conference championship titles in her sixth year at the helm for UNLV.
The Lady Rebels collected 19 of the 27 first-place votes and totaled 281 points in the preseason poll. UNLV returns one starter and four other letterwinners from last year’s team that won the program’s fourth regular-season title.
With three first-place votes, San Diego State was selected to finish second, followed by Colorado State in third and Boise State in fourth each with one first-place vote. New Mexico is slotted to finish fifth with two first-place votes, followed by Wyoming in sixth to fill out the top half of the poll.
Mountain West newcomer Grand Canyon was selected to finish seventh and earned the final first-place vote, followed by Air Force, Fresno State, Nevada, Utah State and San José State, respectively."
The Poll Results
(First-Place Votes) Points
1. UNLV (19) 281
2. San Diego State (3) 240
3. Colorado State (1) 236
4. Boise State (1) 210
5. New Mexico (2) 207
6. Wyoming 194
7. Grand Canyon (1) 177
8. Air Force 132
9 Fresno State 95
10. Nevada 92
11. Utah State 54
12. San José State 44
More UNLV Rebels On SI News