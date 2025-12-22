UNLV Lady Rebels Move to 2 - 0 In Mountain West Play With Win Over New Mexico Lobos

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team exploded out of the gates this weekend, outscoring the New Mexico Lobos 31 - 13 in the first quarter and never looking back. UNLV won the game 89 - 71 to bring their record to 7 - 5 overall and 2 - 0 in Mountain West Conference play. New Mexico drops to 9 - 4 overall and 0 - 1 in the Mountain West. This was the kind of game that the Rebels needed to help them get back on track.

It was senior guard Destiny Leo who exploded in this game to lead the team in scoring after scoring zero points in their previous game against the Grand Canyon Lopes. She scored a team-high 20 points in just 19 minutes in this game. Every shot she took from the field was from three, and she made six of her eight attempts from beyond the arc.

Shelbee Brown had another great game after being announced as the reigning Mountain West Player of the Week. She scored 16 points, shooting 8 - 10 from the field and leading the team with 14 rebounds. Brown also chipped in with three assists and two steals. This is what the UNLV Rebels' official website had to say about Brown winning the Mountain West Player of the Week award.

"The Memphis, Tennessee native helped lead UNLV to 2-0 start in Mountain West play with victories over Grand Canyon and New Mexico. The 6-foot forward averaged a double-double of 13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds through two games. She led the Lady Rebels in shooting from the field with a 81.3% (13 of 16). In the MW opener against Grand Canyon, Brown nearly had a double-double of 11 points and nine rebounds. Brown had two big defensive rebounds against the Lopes in the fourth quarter to give the Lady Rebels possession to keep their lead. She put up a beautiful layup with 45 seconds left to put UNLV back on top 59-58. Brown's huge effort under the hoop continued as she brought down a season-high 14 rebounds in the victory against New Mexico. Her double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds against the Lobos marked the 13th of her career and her second of the season. Brown had two huge offensive rebounds against New Mexico that she put back up to collect four of her 16 points."

Stars Meadow Roland and Aaliyah Alexander both played well as well. Roland scored 18 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Alexander dropped 13 points with one rebound and five assists.

Next up for the Rebels are the Fresno State Bulldogs at a date to be determined.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News