UNLV Lady Rebels Move To 4 - 0 In The Mountain West With Win Over Air Force Falcons

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team knocked off the Air Force Falcons by a score of 64 - 58 this weekend. After beating the Falcons, the Lady Rebs improve to 9 - 5 overall and 4 - 0 in Mountain West Conference play. Air Force drops back down to .500 at 7 - 7 on the season and 1 - 3 in conference play. After a bit of a shaky start to the season, the Lady Rebels have been red-hot since starting their Mountain West schedule.

UNLV played great on both sides of the ball. On offense, they shot 49% from the field, 46% from beyond the three-point line, and hit 67% of their free throws. On defense, they held the Falcons to 31% shooting and 23% from three. They also blocked seven of the Falcons' shots. The only true shortcoming for the Rebels in this game was the fact that they turned the ball over 16 times, and Air Force turned the ball over just four times.

Shelbee Brown was once again the star of the game for UNLV. The senior forward has been on fire. In this one, she led the team with 16 points in 27 minutes while shooting 7 - 10 from the field and making both of her free throws. She also pulled down 10 rebounds to record her third double - double of the season. Brown also chipped in with two assists and a steal in this one.

Aaliyah Alexander struggled in this one again, scoring just seven points in 37 minutes on 3 - 7 shooting and turning the ball over five times, but she did chip in with six rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Meadow Roland had a strong game, scoring 12 points on 6 - 10 shooting and pulling down nine rebounds, dishing out four assists, and blocking four shots. Jasmyn Lott also contributed with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a block. Mariah Elohim continued her strong play as well, pouring in 14 points off the bench.

The top player for Air Force was Jayda McNabb, who scored 14 points with eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Next up for the Lady Rebs are the Utah State Aggies. The Aggies currently sit at 2 - 2 in the Mountain West, while UNLV will look to move to 5 - 0 against them.



