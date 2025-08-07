UNLV Lady Rebels Offer Scholarships To Reno Trio
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has offered three scholarships to a trio of young players from Reno, Nevada. The three girls who received the scholarship offers are Brookesly Wilson, Charlotte Olson, and Gabby Hall. All three young basketball players will still be underclassmen this upcoming school year, so this is a long-term investment. These players will not be fighting to win the Mountain West Conference in the immediate future.
Wilson will be a sophomore this season at Reno High School. Olson and Hall will both be freshmen at Bishop Manogue High School this year. All three student-athletes have also received a scholarship offer from the Lady Rebels' rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack. The schools are expected to battle for these girls in the coming years. Nevada SportsNet spoke about both schools offering these young ballers.
Nevada SportsNet's Take
"The Reno trio of Brookesly Wilson, Charlotte Olson and Gabby Hall landed scholarship offers from the UNLV women's basketball team over the weekend. Wilson is entering her sophomore season at Reno High while Hall and Olson have not yet begun high school (both will be freshmen at Bishop Manogue this fall). Together, they helped power Northern Nevada AAU team Gabby Williams Elite to an under-15 national title last month. Wilson, Hall and Olson have all received scholarship offers from Nevada, too, which could set up an in-state showdown for the players, who are sure to draw even more offers in the coming years."
This is another case of these Mountain West in-state rivals battling it out for state supremacy. This has not been a close battle in recent years, with Lady Rebels' head coach Lindy La Rocque building the program into a dominant force in the G5. Despite being surprisingly ousted in the second round of the Mountain West Tournament, UNLV once again won the regular season conference title last season with a conference record of 16 - 2.
On the other hand, UNR finished in ninth place with a conference record of 6 - 12. UNLV far outperforming Nevada has become the norm, but winning recruiting battles like this could be enough to swing the pendulum between the in-state rivals. These girls will be players to watch for both schools in the coming years. This is a story that could play out over the next seven or eight years before we really know the final outcome of these scholarship offers.
