UNLV Lady Rebels Pull Away From Utah State Aggies For Road Win

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team went on the road this weekend and came away with another win over the Utah State Aggies. They won the game by a score of 71 - 60 for their second consecutive win. With this victory, the Lady Rebs are just 11 - 2 in Mountain West Conference play and just one game behind the 12 - 1 San Diego State Aztecs. UNLV is also 16 - 7 overall.

For the Aggies, they drop to 2 - 12 in Mountain West play and 6 - 17 overall. It's been a rough season for Utah State, who have very little left to play for this season other than pride. However, they still showed up and played hard in this game. They actually went into the half with a 35 - 30 lead, in a game that saw 14 lead changes and five ties. At the end of the day, the Rebels were just too much for a feisty Aggies team.

There is no doubt that the star of this game was senior forward Shelbee Brown. She posted another double-double, and this one was ridiculous. Not only did she score a game-high 21 points, but she pulled down an incredible 21 rebounds. Posting a double-double with 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds is an amazing accomplishment for Brown. Brown also swiped three steals from the Aggies.

Four other Rebels also scored in double digits in this game. Mariah Elohim came off the bench with 13 points, while Jasmyn Lott matched her with 13 points of her own. Meadow Roland scored 12 points and also contributed with eight rebounds, and Aaliyah Alexander poured in 10 points of her own.

Aggies senior guard Jamisyn Heaton was their top player in this game. She scored a team-high 20 points on 7 - 12 shooting, with three rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Sophomore guard Elise Livingston also had a big game, scoring 17 points of her own.

Next up for the Lady Rebs are the Wyoming Cowgirls on Wednesday night, back on UNLV's home court in Las Vegas. Currently, the Cowgirls are sitting at 5 - 9 in conference play and 8 - 15 overall. The Rebels have to win their next two games to keep pace with San Diego State before the two top teams in the Mountain West face off again next week in California.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News