UNLV Lady Rebels Pull Away In Fourth Quarter To Knock Off The Colorado State Rams

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team got back on track on Saturday afternoon with a big bounce-back win on their home court against the Colorado State Rams. UNLV won this game by a score of 64 - 51. With this win, the Rebels avoided losing their second game in a row and moved to 10 - 2 in the Mountain West Conference, which is just 1.5 games behind the first-place San Diego State Aztecs. They are also now 15 - 7 overall.

For the Rams, this loss drops them to 8 - 4 in Mountain West play and 17 - 6 overall. This was a huge game for both these teams that are fighting for the Mountain West regular-season crown.

UNLV jumped out to a lead in the first half of this game, but the Rams were able to claw their way back into the game in the third quarter. The Lady Rebels saw an eight-point halftime lead cut to just two points heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Rebels shot 90% from the field in the fourth quarter, going 9 - 10 from the field, 4 - 4 from beyond the three-point line, and 2 - 2 from the free-throw line, giving the UNLV a 24 - 13 advantage in the final period of the game.

It was the overall shooting in this game that was the difference in the game. UNLV shot 52% from the field, making 25 - 48 shots, and 41% from the three-point arc, hitting 7 - 17 threes. Colorado State made just 30% from the field, shooting 18 - 61, and 32% from three, making 7 - 22 from deep. The Rebels also had a big advantage in the paint, out-rebounding Colorado State 40 - 28 and blocking five shots compared to the Rams' one.

Meadow Roland and Shelbee Brown both posted double-doubles in this game. Roland scored 14 points with 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks. Brown posted 12 points on 5- 6 shooting from the field, while chipping in with 14 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Both of the Rebels' stars had excellent performances in this win.

For the Rams, Lexus Bargesser was the standout star, scoring 26 of the team's 51 points, hitting 10 - 19 shots, and chipping in with five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and zero turnovers.

Next up for the Rebels are the Utah State Aggies on the road in Logan, Utah. These teams will not face off until Saturday afternoon, with the Lady Rebs getting a full week off. Utah State is just 2 - 10 in the Mountain West and 6 - 15 overall. UNLV should be able to get the win in this one.



