UNLV Lady Rebels Remain Undefeated In The Mountain West With A Win Over Utah State

The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team came away with another big Mountain West Conference win on Wednesday night. They defended their home court against the Utah State Aggies and won the game by a score of 69 - 58. With this victory, the Rebels move to 10 - 5 overall. For the fourth time in as many years, UNLV also moves to 5 - 0 in Mountain West play.

Put the DUB in Wednesday 😍



5-0 in @MountainWest play! pic.twitter.com/bwTlfxpOca — UNLV Lady Rebels (@UNLVLadyRebels) January 8, 2026

There was some concern that they could take a step back after some shaky early play in their non-conference schedule, but now they look to be as dominant as ever, tied for first place in the conference with the San Diego State Aztecs. Only two undefeated teams remain in the Mountain West.

For the Aggies, they fall to 6 - 8 on the season, and 2 - 3 in Mountain West play, dropping them to three games back in the conference standings. Things won't get any easier for Utah State with the first-place Aztecs on deck this weekend.

Jasmyn Lott led the team in scoring with a career high 23 points, while shooting 9 - 14 from the field, 3 - 6 from beyond the three-point line, and 2 - 2 from the free-throw line. The senior guard also chipped in with six rebounds and one assist.

Coming off two consecutive Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week honors, Shelbee Brown continued her outstanding play. The senior forward posted yet another double-double. They have been piling up for her, and she now has four on the season. She scored 16 points in this game, shooting 6 - 11 from the field and 4 - 5 from the free-throw line. Brown also posted a team-high 16 rebounds and three assists.

Meadow Roland also put up a double-double of her own. The sophomore forward scored 18 points, shooting 7 - 18 from the floor, 2 - 5 from three, and 2 - 3 from the line. She also contributed 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and all three of the team's blocked shots.

The top player for the Aggies was senior forward Sophie Sene. She scored 14 points, shooting 5 - 12 from the field. She also grabbed 10 rebounds, along with one assist and one steal. Senior guard Marina Asensio led the team with 16 points, while also dishing out three assists, one rebound, and one steal.

Next up for the Lady Rebels is a road matchup against the Wyoming Cowgirls on Saturday afternoon.

