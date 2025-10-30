UNLV Lady Rebels Women's Basketball Coach Lindy La Rocque: "It's A Really Talented Team"
UNLV Lady Rebels women's head basketball coach Lindy La Rocque is getting her team ready to tip off their season against Washington State on November 5. The roster coming into this season will look a lot different from the roster from last year that won the regular-season Mountain West Conference title. Prior to the start of the upcoming season, La Rocque spoke to Las Vegas Weekly about her new-look roster. This is what she had to say about the new Lady Rebels, fitting all the new players into her scheme and utilizing their skill sets, and what their strengths are.
UNLV Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque On Bringing In New Faces To Their Roster This Season
"Honestly, it’s been amazing. I don’t think change is always a bad thing. We have people who are excited, that want to be here and have great energy and want to be a part of what we have built here already, which is just a winning culture. Sometimes it’s a good thing to bring some fresh new perspective and personality into the mix. That part has been a joy, to get to know more new young people and mentor new staff members."
La Rocque On Running Her Scheme Vs Adjusting To Players' Skill Sets
"That’s it, that’s the balance, and that’s the job of the coach. You’ve got to have a style of play but you also have to adapt to the skill sets of your players and put them in a position to be successful. We’ve identified how we want to play over the last five years, the meat and potatoes, and that isn’t changing. You’ll see different looks and feels at times, that’s
kind of the side dishes and appetizers, like the intricacies of sets we run, and who we go to. You don’t want things to feel exactly the same every year, but I think if you’ve watched us year over year, you can see a consistent approach to how we do things."
La Rocque On The Strength Of Her Current Roster
"It’s a really talented team. Maybe, compared to years past, we have some great size, length and athleticism that should allow us to be dangerous offensively and defensively. We have a great mixed bag of different skills that’s going to create a diverse team."
