UNLV Men's Basketball Lands At No. 4 In Way-Too-Early Mountain West Power Rankings
It's still very early in the offseason to be projecting Power Rankings for the college basketball season. However, Mountain West Connection has released their way-too-early power rankings, and they are quite interesting. Despite all the turnover on the coaching staff and roster, the UNLV Rebels men's basketball team still makes a jump from last year and comes in fourth in these rankings. Not only do they acknowledge the turnover, but they also point to it as what gives the Rebels such a high upside. However, they also acknowledge that things could go in a less favorable direction as well.
This was the Mountain West Connection's take on the Rebels:
"Is this too high for UNLV? Yes? No? Josh Pastner will need to put the puzzle pieces together in his first year with the Runnin’ Rebels. But they have a loaded transfer class—led by Myles Che and Kimani Hamilton—despite losing star guard Dedan Thomas Jr. to LSU. There’s a wide range of outcomes for this team in Pastner’s first year."
The teams they have ranked ahead of UNLV are the San Diego State Aztecs at No. 1, the Utah State Aggies at No. 2, and the Boise State Broncos at No. 3. The next three teams behind them are the New Mexico Lobos at No. 5, Colorado State Rams at No. 6, and Nevada Wolfpack at No. 7.
This is going to be an intriguing year for the Rebels, and the MWC are absolutely right. This team has a wide range of outcomes in head coach Josh Pastner's first year. With an all new staff and a completely remade roster, a lot can go right and a lot can go wrong. There is little doubt that the Rebels upgraded their coaching staff and did a great job through the transfer portal; however, it could take some time to put it all together.