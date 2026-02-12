UNLV Rebels Director Of Athletics Erick Harper: "Come Support Our Amazing Student-Athletes"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team just changed their seating arrangements at the Thomas & Mack Center because of poor attendance. With that, UNLV Rebels director of athletics Erick Harper has spoken about needing to manage expenses, the UNLV brand, and needing the support of the fanbase. These comments to the UNLV official website have never been more relevant.

UNLV Rebels Director Of Athletics Erick Harper On Managing Expenses

"Correct," Harper said. "But people also always forget that a big part of the job is managing expenses. You can’t just always focus on generating revenue; you have to manage your expenses, too. Which means some days you have to eat a hamburger when you really want to eat a steak. Improving fiscal responsibility in all areas is important."

Harper On The Benefits Of Playing In Las Vegas And The Growing UNLV Brand

"The four letters — UNLV — are as strong as ever. And honestly, we have the early Tark [Jerry Tarkanian] days to thank for that. It’s still the main reason why UNLV is a brand that everybody knows and understands. Now, it’s been hotter in the last few years because of [our resurgence in] football and because of Allegiant Stadium. But those four letters mean a lot to Rebel followers.

One of the very neat things about UNLV are those last two letters: Las Vegas. Obviously, we have 40-million-plus tourists a year coming through here, but in general, there are always a lot of eyeballs on this city. And let’s face it, most people want to go where there’s energy, vibrancy and passion, and we have that here.

When you’re at a UNLV soccer or baseball game and you can look out and see the Sphere and see the High Roller — or from the Thomas & Mack Center, you can look out and see Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Allegiant Stadium — these backdrops are as impressive as any college campus can offer in the entire country.

Plus, this is a pretty doggone good place to live."

Harper On Needing The Support Of Fan Base

"Come support our amazing student-athletes who represent UNLV and compete with pride while wearing the scarlet and gray.

We are in a very strong position with great coaches and great student-athletes. And they are excited to provide our fan base with one of the most exciting years in UNLV athletics history.

Our hope is that our alumni continue to be passionate about promoting the UNLV brand and the positive impact it has made on their lives. There is strength in numbers, so the more great Rebels joining in and promoting this vibrant university, the better we can recruit the best student-athletes to UNLV. We have to double-down on building our fan base now."



