UNLV Rebels Director Of Athletics Erick Harper: "Josh Has Proven That His Coaching Style Works"

The UNLV Rebels director of athletics, Erick Harper, had an incredibly successful year in 2025. He exceeded any expectations any Rebels' fan could have imagined. Against all odds, he landed two massive head coaches to lead the school's two biggest programs. Dan Mullen was brought on to be the head football coach, and Josh Pastner became the new men's head basketball coach. Women's head basketball coach Lindy La Rocque was also locked up with a new extension. After making these two huge hires, Harper spoke to the UNLV official website about how it all came together.

"Every athletics director is going to have coaching short lists for their programs, but particularly football and men’s and women’s basketball. And I can tell you that Dan and Josh were on those short lists.

Now, do you put all your eggs in one basket? You can’t," Haper said. "You have to have multiple conversations going simultaneously.

It was a plus that I knew Dan a little bit; I’d met him a couple of years ago. And I’ve known Josh since 2004. So having already had some familiarity with them, it was an easier phone call to both guys.

With Dan, the first thing to figure out was if he was ready to get back into coaching [after sitting out three seasons]. Once we started talking football, it was evident that he was excited about getting back into coaching again.

Did that mean it was going to be at UNLV? I didn’t know. But the more we talked, the more he understood our vision and mission to build on the foundation from the previous two years. Playing home games in a $2 billion stadium provides potential recruiting advantages that distinguishes UNLV from others, and he’d be taking over a program that has momentum and energy behind it. The fact this wasn’t going to be a rebuilding situation was exciting for him.

As for Josh, I hosted an assistant coach’s radio show with him when he was a young assistant at the University of Arizona and I was an associate AD there. Through that, I got to know who he was as a person and possible future head coach. The energy, emotion, and passion that you see in Josh today is the same as it was at UA. It was just channeled differently back then because he was working for a college basketball icon [Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson].

Since getting his first head coach job, Josh has proven that his coaching style works — the evidence is in his record. Which is why he was at the top of our wish list."

