UNLV Rebels Head Basketball Coach Josh Pastner Wants A "Roaring Madhouse" At Home Games
This offseason, after moving on from former head coach Kevin Kruger, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball program in former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner to fill their head coaching vacancy. It was a massive signing for a Mountain West Conference program, and so far has been an unbelievable success. While everyone knew he knew his X's and O's and was an impressive recruiter, it's his commitment to the city of Las Vegas and the UNLV faithful that has been so incredible.
Since the day he took over the job, he has been extremely vocal about wanting to build community around the campus in the Las Vegas area and his love for both the program and its history. He recently took the Las Vegas Sun to speak directly to the UNLV fans and encourage them to show up and show out, and make the Thomas & Mack center one of the biggest home court advantages in the nation.
UNLV Head Coach Josh Pastner On His Partnership With The Rebels Fans And The City Of Las Vegas
"As we look toward November, my glass isn’t just half-full; it’s overflowing. Las Vegas is the epicenter of the sports and entertainment world, and this program belongs right in the middle of it all. We need you with us on this journey. To those who have already bought your season tickets, thank you. To those who haven’t, we need your support to turn the Thomas & Mack Center back into the roaring madhouse it once was. With our fans as our sixth and seventh man, it can once again be the best home-court advantage in all of college basketball. Please visit UNLVtickets.com or call 702-739-FANS (3267) to purchase your tickets.
This is a partnership. If you have ideas, thoughts or suggestions on how we can make this program better, I want to hear from you. Please email me directly at joshua.pastner@unlv.edu. I read them all, and I promise I will get back to you.
The excitement is real. The work has begun. We can’t wait to see you at the Mack.
Let’s go, Rebels!"
The way Pastner has taken to this city and this program has been nothing short of amazing. He has spoken about how this is his dream job, and he's certainly treating it like it is. This hire looks better by the day for the Rebels.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News