UNLV Rebels Stay Stagnant In Mountain West Power Rankings

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has been extremely up and down so far this season. That was the case during their non-conference schedule, and has carried over to Mountain West Conference play. After winning their first two Mountain West games on their home court, they have now gone on the road to lose two in a row. That was them at 7 - 8 overall this season and 2 - 2 in conference play.

Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net has released their Mountain West Power Rankings for the week, and it makes sense that UNLV stayed put at No. 9. This is what they had to say about UNLV, their most recent opponents, the Colorado State Rams, and tonight's opponents, the Boise State Broncos.

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 9 Ranked UNLV Rebels

"UNLV is not very good, which was reinforced with last week’s 32-point loss at Wyoming and eight-point loss at CSU. The Rebels aren’t in the top 150 in KenPom offense or KenPom defense and are 2-5 in Quad 1, 2 or 3 games. This is UNLV’s worst team since T.J. Otzelberger’s final year on campus in 2020-21. He somehow escaped from that to Iowa State where he is 111-45 after going 29-30 at UNLV."

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 5 Ranked Colorado State Rams

"CSU split games last week against New Mexico (10-point loss) and UNLV (eight-point win). After shooting 45.4 percent from three against Division I schools in non-conference play, the Rams are at 31.9 percent in league action. That’s not going to work given some the defensive issues CSU has. Star Kyle Jorgensen appears to be nearing a return as the Rams play Fresno State and Boise State this week."

Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 7 Ranked Boise State Broncos

"Things appear to be falling apart at Boise State, which is 1-4 in league play after going 8-3 in non-conference. Last week, the Broncos lost by 25 at home to Utah State and 17 at home to Grand Canyon. Boise State has played the hardest MW schedule to date (by far). But none of last year’s role players have ascended to stars and Boise State missed with its transfer point guard, Dylan Andrews."

The Rebels have the potential to climb up these rankings, but currently, they are where they deserve. A win over the Broncos tonight would be a nice boost for UNLV. Even if they do get the win tonight, they will still need to prove that they can go on the road and win a big division game if they are going to make any real noise in the Mountain West.

