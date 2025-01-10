UNLV Rebels vs Colorado State Broncos Betting Odds, Breakdown, Best Bet
The UNLV Rebels (9-6), who are 3-1 in Mountain West conference action, will head on the road as 4.5-point underdogs to take on the Colorado State Broncos (11-4) on Saturday afternoon at the Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.
- Betting Line: UNLV Rebels (+4.5) vs San Jose State Spartans (136.5)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET
- Location: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch: Mountain West Network
Colorado State will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak on Saturday. The Rams, who own a 3-1 mark in Mountain West conference games, have been lucrative for bettors to back with a profitable 3-1 ATS mark over that stretch.
The Rams are led by senior guard Nique Clifford who is the seventh-leading scorer (16.6 points) in the Mountain West and also leads the conference in rebounding (10.3 rebounds) which has impressively resulted in seven double-double efforts this season.
From a nation-wide perspective Clifford is leading the country with 8.9 defensive rebounds per game while ranking 14th overall in total rebounds. The dynamic 6’6” two-way guard is one of only two players averaging at least 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season, accompanied by Auburn's Johni Broome.
While ranking second in the conference in free-throw shooting (78%), the Rams are a solid squad when it comes to distributing the ball, ranking second in the Mountain West in overall team assists 16.9 per game.
While possessing a solid 3-1 SU and ATS mark since conference play commenced, the Rams have been a headache for bettors this season posting a disappointing overall 6-9 ATS (40%) record.
In this matchup, the Rebels will be looking to rebound after suffering a 81-59 loss at Boise Jose State, failing to cover as 8-point road underdogs. UNLV, who suffered their first loss in Mountain West conference play (3-1 SU, 1-3 ATS) this season, have won five of their last seven games overall. However, spread bettors have not been to profit from the solid SU record, as UNLV has posted a dismal 3-4 ATS mark over that span.
UNLV leading-scorer Dedan Thomas Jr., who ranks eighth in the Mountain West in scoring, is averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game. However, the electric sophomore guard, a career 37.5% shooter from beyond the arc, needs to find his range. Thomas Jr. has failed to convert from deep in consecutive games after connecting from three-point range in 12 of his first 13 games.
HISTORICAL BETTING TRENDS
Respected Money in Vegas is 3-1 ATS (+2.0 units) this season in wagers shared here on UNLV Rebels on SI.
The three conference wins for both teams have come against winless Mountain West foes that are a combined 0-18 SU, revealing that both teams have yet to register a true in-conference signature victory.
While the underdog has covered eight in a row in the series, Respected Money is backing a higher scoring game than oddsmakers are expecting on Saturday afternoon. These two Mountain West rivals have played to the over in five of the last seven meetings, averaging 149.1 points per matchup over that span.
PICK: OVER 136.5 (-110)