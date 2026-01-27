UNLV Runnin' Rebels Are "A Live Dog" Against The New Mexico Lobos

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is set to tip off against the New Mexico Lobos tonight in a Mountain West Conference showdown. UNLV will be hosting the game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Despite their home court advantage in this game, the predictions have been brutal for the Rebels, and they are coming in quick. However, this is one of the exceptions. This prediction comes from Randy Chambers of Sports Chat Place. Rebels fans will finally get one here that they are happy with.

Sports Chat Place On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"The UNLV Rebels beat Utah State, lost to San Diego State, and they play Nevada next. UNLV has split its last 6 games.

The UNLV Rebels are averaging 83.3 points on 46.3 percent shooting and allowing 80.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 17.6 points and 3.2 rebounds, while Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.4 points and 2 assists. Tyrin Jones is the third double-digit scorer and Issac Williamson is grabbing 1.9 rebounds. The UNLV Rebels are shooting 31.5 percent from beyond the arc and 67.9 percent from the free throw line. The UNLV Rebels are allowing 33.3 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 34.5 rebounds per game."

Sports Chat Place's Prediction For New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"New Mexico is the more consistent team and has three road wins, so it’s not a surprise to see the Lobos as a favorite. However, UNLV has had moments this season that suggest this is a live dog. We’ve seen UNLV go into Utah State and win as a 15.5-point underdog and beat Boise State. UNLV can score the ball and has one of the best players in the conference leading the charge. It really comes down to which version of UNLV shows up. At home, I expect UNLV to have some juice. I’ll grab the points with the Rebels.

Randy Chambers's Free Pick: UNLV +4.5"

This is a prediction that we can get behind. One of the few. While we don't get an exact score here, at the very least, they expect this to be an extremely close game.

We have taken that a bit further because we believe the Rebels will pull off the upset on their home court. They continue to gel as a team and play better as we get deeper into the season.

Josh Pastner has been speaking about needing to protect their home court better, and we will see that tonight. Rebs for the win in this one.



