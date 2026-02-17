UNLV Runnin' Rebels Are Climbing Back Up The Mountain West Power Rankings

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has been extremely up and down this season, and are hard to get a real grasp on. They just followed up a brutal four-game losing streak with a massive three-game winning streak. That is a microcosm of their season.

UNLV is a team that can seemingly beat or lose to anybody in the Mountain West Conference on any given night. That's why it has been so hard to rank them all season. We watch every game, and we aren't sure if they are going to lose every game for the rest of the season or win the Mountain West tournament.



In these latest Mountain West power rankings from Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net. After falling in the power rankings during their losing streak, they have begun to climb back up during their winning streak. This is what they had to say about the Rebels in their rankings and the next opponents on their schedule, the Colorado State Rams.



Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 6 Ranked UNLV Runnin' Rebels



"Would you believe UNLV has the most Quad 1 wins in the MW? It’s true. The Rebels are tied with Utah State with three Quad 1 victories, the latest being a miracle overtime win at Boise State on Friday. UNLV also is tied for the MW’s most Quad 4 losses with three. So, it’s a mixed bag. But when Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (36 points at Boise State) and Tyrin Jones get going, the Rebels are a tough out."



Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 8 Ranked Colorado State Rams



"Colorado State has won three straight games, albeit against the bottom three in these rankings (SJSU, Air Force, Wyoming). The Rams also have wins over GCU and UNLV, so this team is more capable than its 6-8 league record indicates. CSU’s offense perked up in last week’s wins over Air Force and Wyoming and will have to stay at that level this week against UNLV and SDSU."



This is exactly where the Rebels belong. Right in the middle of the rankings. Sixth place is also where they are in the Mountain West standings. Hopefully, they can continue to climb, but a win over the Rams is no lock. No matter who wins Wednesday night's matchup, we expect it to impact next week's power rankings.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News