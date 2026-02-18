UNLV Runnin' Rebels "Back To Playing Well After A Rough Four-Game Slide"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels are coming off a huge 86 - 83 overtime win on the road over the Boise State Broncos to extend their winning streak to three games. They are red-hot and will look to continue their winning streak tonight back at home against the Colorado State Rams. Currently, the Rebels sit at 8 - 6 in the Mountain West Conference, and the Rams are 6 - 8 in conference play.

With the game being played tonight, the predictions are rolling in. The prediction we are covering here comes from Ben Hayes of Winners and Whiners. This is a rare, favorable prediction for the Rebels, but improved play causes raised expectations.

Winners And Whiners On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV was a 10.5-point underdog on Saturday against Boise State on Friday and shocked them 86-83 in overtime, to win their third straight after losing four straight games. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led the Rebels with 36 points on 6-of-12 from three-point range. The Illini transfer helped UNLV come back from a 23-point early deficit. UNLV shot 12-of-25 (48%) from three-point range and committed just eight turnovers in 45 minutes.

The Rebels are 8-6, which places them in sixth place in the MWC. They rank 127th overall by KenPom, 103rd in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency, and 189th in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency. In total rebounding percentage, UNLV ranks 181st. Gibbs-Lawhorn leads the Rebels with 19.4 points and shoots 49.9% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range."

Winners And Whiners Predictions For Colorado State Rams @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV -1.5 (5 units)

UNLV is back to playing well after a rough four-game slide. They also beat two pretty good teams in Grand Canyon and Boise State. If Pascarelli doesn't play for Colorado State, that's a big loss as he's a steady guard and a very good three-point shooter. Colorado State shoots just 43.5% from the field on the road and is awful defensively. They're allowing 49.6% shooting from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc away from home, while UNLV is shooting 47.5% from the field at home...

Colorado State is one of the slowest-paced teams in the nation, with a 364th Adjusted Tempo. UNLV is the opposite as they live up to their old nickname of the Runnin' Rebels. But the first game was easily under (70-62) and so have three of the last four meetings. The Rams have gone under in five of their last seven games. They are also averaging just 68.5 points per game on the road."

We don't get an exact score here, but they are picking UNLV to cover a -1.5 point spread, so obviously, they are picking them to win outright. This is a prediction that we agree with. Despite their place in the standings, these are two very evenly matched teams, and we expect a hard-fought game. However, we do expect the Rebels to pull off a close win on their home court against Colorado State.

