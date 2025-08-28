UNLV Runnin' Rebels Basketball Hires Former Star Anthony Marshall As A Graduate Assistant
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team announced on Thursday that they hired former Runnin' Rebels star Anthony Marshall as a graduate assistant. The Las Vegas native played for UNLV from 2009 to 2013. He becomes the third former Rebels student-athlete to be hired by new head coach Josh Pastner. Pastner has also hired Justin Hawkins as an assistant coach and Stacey Augmon as their director of community. Pastner is excited to have Marshall as part of his staff.
"We are thrilled to have Anthony back at UNLV," Pastner said. "It is vital for our program to be connected to its great history, and Anthony embodies the toughness, leadership, and winning mentality that we want to have. As a Las Vegas native who went to four straight NCAA Tournaments, his experience is an invaluable resource for our student-athletes as we continue to build our culture."
This is another big hire by Pastner and another sign of his dedication to building community and bringing the Runnin' Rebels back to their glory days. He wants this team to be Las Vegas's team, and he's showing that with the moves that he's been making. Marshall is now the final member of the men's basketball graduate assistant staff for the 2025 - 2026 season. Along with Marshall, the other graduate assistants are Daniel Allen, Aly Dhanani, and Braden Parris.
After graduating from UNLV, Marshall spent five years playing professional basketball overseas. Following his professional career, he worked as an individual skills development coach, an entrepreneur as a business owner, and in the recreation department in Las Vegas.
As a Runnin' Rebel, he had earned Second-Team All-Mountain West honors and was a two-time Mountain West All-Defensive Team honoree. Upon graduating, he was top 20 in the program's all-time scoring list after pouring in 1,280 points. He also ranked seventh in the program's history with 514 assists, and sixth on the all-time list with 182 steals.
This was one of the final pieces for Pastner to add as we steamroll towards the start of the upcoming college basketball season. The roster and coaching staff seem to be locked into place, and they are looking strong on both fronts. Now, we are interested to see what the finished product looks like once the team is ready to take the court at the Thomas & Mack Center. Unfortunately, we still have some time to wait until the Runnin' Rebels tip off and play their first game of the Josh Pastner Era.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News