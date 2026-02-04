UNLV Runnin' Rebels Considering Adjusting Seating Arrangements Amidst Poor Attendance

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team has suffered through disappointing fan attendance this season for their games on their home court at the Thomas & Mack Center. Because of this, they are considering adjusting their seating arrangements at the stadium for the first time since the 2019 - 2020 season. Back then, they moved the band and auxiliary media section and introduced the Courtside Club.

Earlier this year, they sent out a survey to season ticket holders to get their opinions on potential changes to their layout at the Thomas & Mack Center. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, this is what was on the agenda:

"Tarping of a portion of, or all of the upper-level seating (the 200s sections) at the Mack.

Relocating the band from its current location behind the basket on the visitor’s end of the court, to behind the basket on the home side of the court, with the student section, where the band was previously located.

Swapping the home and visitor team benches to have the student section behind the visitor’s basket in the second half.

Relocating the Courtside Club from where it is located now on the lower portion of Sections 108, 109 and 110, to behind the basket on the visitor’s end of the court, where the band is currently located."

This isn't the first time we've heard about subpar attendance in Las Vegas. Less than two weeks ago, we heard head coach Josh Pastner speak about the lack of fans in the crowd for their home games.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Their Struggling Attendance At The Thomas & Mack Center

“This was an eye-opening experience for me,” Pastner said. “I did every media obligation there is. I spoke to any group that wanted me to speak...

Every single second of my mindset was selling the program...

We walk out on the court, and there’s probably about 1,000 people in the stands. I knew this was going to be a rebuild. But then I recognized it was going to be a bigger rebuild than I thought...

I understand in this city you have a lot of options. … Games are on television, you have things on your phones. It’s a different time. And even a good crowd, it can look like there’s a lot of empty seats. I get it. So it’s my responsibility to try to keep building and having people come to enjoy their team...

We have not done a good enough job this year of protecting home court. There’s just no denying that...

Winning solves everything. Competing for championships solves everything. I get that. But in the short term, you’re trying to just have people say, ‘OK, I see what you’re trying to do, about the grit and toughness.’ ”



