UNLV Runnin' Rebels Could Be In For A Long Day Against Grand Canyon Lopes

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketbwill be back at home on Saturday to take on the Grand Canyon Lopes. UNLV is reeling, coming off a fourth-quarter collapse to the Fresno State Bulldogs, which served as their fourth consecutive loss. They are in desperate need of a win, and things are only going to get more difficult with the Lopes coming to town. Grand Canyon is 8 - 3 in Mountain West Conference play and 15 - 7 overall, while the Rebels have sunk to 5 - 6 in conference play and just 10 - 12 overall.



With the game tomorrow afternoon, the predictions are starting to roll in. The first one that we are covering for this game comes from Josh Schonwald of Doc's Sports Service. Unsurprisingly, it is not a favorable prediction for the Rebels, and we would be shocked if anyone is predicting them to win this game after the way they have fallen apart as of late.



Doc's Sports Service On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels



"UNLV has a win-loss record of 10-12 on the year. The Rebels are responsible for committing 22.0 fouls every game while shooting 68.5% from the charity stripe. They are dishing out assists 14.1 times per contest (180th in college) and they are turning it over 12.8 times per contest. UNLV has accounted for 1,732 points on the year (78.7 per contest) and they grab 35.4 rebounds per game. As an offense, the Rebels are connecting on 46.2% from the floor, which ranks them 129th in the country.



The Rebels defensively are ranked 306th in the country in points allowed per contest with 78.8. They have forced 13.8 turnovers per game and have allowed teams to shoot 45.8% from the field (280th in college hoops). The UNLV defense gives up 35.1% on 3-point attempts (162 of 461) and their opponents are converting on 72.0% of their shots from the charity stripe. They give up 14.8 dimes and 34.9 rebounds every game, which ranks them 286th and 202nd in those categories on the defensive end."



Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For Grand Canyon Lopes @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels



"Josh Schonwald's Pick: Take Grand Canyon"



We fully agree with this prediction. There is no chance the collapsing Rebels are going to beat the Lopes. Grand Canyon is simply a much better team, and the Rebels can't get out of their own way. So not only is there a talent gap, but UNLV is also paying poorly on top of that. This is an easy prediction to make in favor of the Lopes.

