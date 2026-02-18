UNLV Runnin' Rebels Could Be On Upset Alert Against The Colorado State Rams

The streaking UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will host the Colorado State Rams tonight. They will look to extend their three-game winning streak and build off the momentum of their overtime win over the Boise State Broncos in their most recent outing. UNLV is has been playing great, but Colorado State is on a three-game winning streak of their own. Both teams will put their winning streaks on the line in tonight's game.

With this game now just hours away, the predictions have been pouring in. This most recent one comes from Scores & Stats. They believe that the Rams will be able to go into the Thomas & Mack Center and upset the Rebels on their home court.

Scores & Stats Prediction For Colorado State Rams @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"I think this line is a little bit off. UNLV is playing well at home and Gibbs-Lawhorn is on a heater, but Colorado State is simply the more efficient basketball team. Being able to get 1.5 points with a team that ranks 11th in effective field goal percentage is usually a winning proposition over the long haul. I expect the Rams to execute their half court offense and frustrate a UNLV team that wants to play much faster.

The total is the other interesting angle here. While both teams scored in the 80s in their last outings, the 149.5 feels a bit high given the Rams’ glacial pace. Colorado State is going to use almost the entire shot clock on every possession if they can. I think we see a game that lands somewhere in the mid 70s for the winner, which would keep this under the current number. It might be a sweat if the free throw parade starts late, but the pace should keep it under.

I’m siding with the road underdog in this spot. The Rams’ shooting should travel, and I think they are well equipped to handle the pressure that UNLV tries to apply. It might not be pretty, and it will probably be a one possession game in the final minute, but the value is on the plus side.

Best Bet: Colorado State +1.5 (-112)."

These are two evenly matched teams, which is why the point spread is so small. While we don't view this as a crazy prediction, especially with how volatile the Rebels have been this season, we expect UNLV to win a close game. Our prediction is that the Rebels knock off the Rams in this game by about six points. However, this win won't come easy and could go either way.

