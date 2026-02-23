UNLV Runnin' Rebels Destroy The Air Force Falcons In Road Win

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team dismantled the Air Force Falcons this weekend by a score of 91 - 66. This was a game that the Rebels were always supposed to win, but they showed up and handled their business, which hasn't always been a given this season.

With this win, the Rebels moved to 9 - 7 in Mountain West Conference play and 14 - 13 overall. For the Falcons, they dropped to 0 - 16 in the Mountain West and just 3 - 24 overall. It's been a tough season for Air Force. Following the easy win, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the game.

"Air Force is well-coached and they are a Division I basketball team," Pastner said. "I know they have had some struggles this year, but you are playing on their home floor and they run good offense and make it difficult for you defensively. I thought we were getting baited into shooting threes in the first half, and we were lethargic. Our agenda wasn't the right agenda to play the right way and we were not what we have been and who we have been. Our second half was really good on both ends of the floor. We were able to get three stops in a row seven different times throughout the course of the game today. We were able to pull away in the second half and any time you can get a road win it's a great deal."

Kimani Hamilton was the star of the game for the Rebels. The senior forward led the team in scoring with 27 points, shooting 11 - 19 from the field, 2 - 6 from beyond the three-point arc, and 3 - 3 from the free-throw line. He also chipped in with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. It was a tremendous game for Hamilton across the board, who also led the team playing 37 minutes.

Next up for UNLV is a road game against the Grand Canyon Lopes on Wednesday night. When these teams faced off earlier in the season, the Rebels knocked off the Lopes at home in an upset. Currently, the 9 - 7 Rebels are sitting just one game behind the 10 - 6 Lopes in the Mountain West standings. This should be a great game and a big game in the conference standings.

