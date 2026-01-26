UNLV Runnin' Rebels Fall To The San Diego State Aztecs In Weekend Matchup

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team had their three-game winning streak snapped this weekend against the first-place San Diego State Aztecs. San Diego State won the game by a score of 82 - 71. With this loss, the Rebels dropped to 5 - 3 in the Mountain West Conference and 10 - 9 overall. After winning the game, the Aztecs are now 8 - 1 in Mountain West play and 14 - 5 overall. Following the tough loss, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the game.

"Credit to San Diego State, that's a good basketball team. They hit big shots late in the shot clock and at key times," Pastner said. "Byrd was outstanding. This game was for first place, and when you are trying to play for first place, you can't leave points on the board as we did. We had many and-one opportunities where we got fouled and missed the layup, then ended up missing free throws. You can't have that many empty possessions."

It was the Aztecs' shooting that helped them win this game. They shot 57% from the field, making 26 - 46 shots, 8 - 13 from beyond the three-point line at 62%, and 22 - 26 from the free-throw line at 85%. The Rebels did shoot particularly well from three or the free-throw line, making just 7 - 21 three pointers at 33% and 12 - 22 free throws at 55%.

The silver lining here is that Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had another monster game in this one. Their junior guard led the team with 27 points in 34 minutes. He went 11 - 21 from the field and 4 - 6 from the line. Gibbs-Lawhorn also chipped in with two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Miles Byrd was the star of the game for San Diego State. The junior guard was red-hot in this game, pouring in 23 points. He shot 7 - 8 from the field, 5 - 5 from three, and 4 - 4 from the free-throw line. Byrd also contributed with one rebound, five assists, and four steals.

Next up for the Rebels are the New Mexico Lobos. These teams will face off on Tuesday night. The Lobos are currently 7 - 2 in conference play and 16 - 4 overall. This is a big game for UNLV back on their home court at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

