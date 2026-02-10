UNLV Runnin' Rebels Favored To Knock Off San Jose State Spartans

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will look to build off their big win over the Grand Canyon Lopes tonight, when they host the San Jose State Spartans. It's been a rough season for the Spartans, who have dealt with injury and are sitting at just 1 - 11 in the Mountain West Conference and 6 - 17 overall. This is a game that UNLV should be able to win.

UNLV is now sitting at 6 - 6 in Mountain West play and 11 - 12 overall. This is a game they need to win if they are going to keep this momentum going after snapping their four-game losing streak. They have a huge road game later in the week against the Boise State Broncos, and they need to stay on track before then.

This is the first game in a while that the predictions are heavily favoring the Rebels. The next prediction we are covering comes from Michael Briggs of Winners and Whiners. While most of the predictions favor UNLV, this one, of course, will be no exception.

Winners And Whiners' Prediction For San Jose State Spartans @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"UNLV -12.5 (4 Units)

The Spartans were without Washington in their previous game, as well as Moundi, who last suited up on December 30, and Roseborough, who last played on January 13. That has left them without reliable scoring options, as those players combine to average 36.4 points per game, over half of their scoring average. They're ranked 316th in offensive momentum, per Haslametrics. I don't expect much from their offense or defense on Tuesday. The Spartans are also weak on the other end of the court, ranked 289th in defensive efficiency and 345th in near-proximity shot defense.

The Rebels covered this number in the first matchup between these squads, and they enter Tuesday's contest with a momentum boost after defeating a good Grand Canyon team in their previous game. They'll attack SJSU at the rim (64th-highest near-proximity attempt rate) and make the visitors pay if they don't box out. UNLV ranks 37th nationally in quick points off offensive rebounds and 57th in second-chance conversion percentage."

They are even more confident in the Rebels than we are in this game. While we expect UNLV to win this game by almost double-digits, Winners and Whiners believes they'll win by more than 12 points. A blowout win would be great for the Rebels' confidence heading into their big weekend matchup against the Broncos.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News