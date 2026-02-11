UNLV Runnin' Rebels Forward Kimani Hamilton: "You Just Got To Go Out There And Fight"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team handled their business on Tuesday night against the San Jose State Spartans with an 82 - 75 win. It was a crucial win that the Rebels needed to show that they can play consistently and win the games they are supposed to win. Especially coming off a huge win over the Grand Canyon Lopes, with a big game with the Boise State Broncos on the horizon just a few days away.



Senior forward Kimani Hamilton was the standout star in this game. He scored 23 points on 6 - 9 shooting, 3 - 4 from three, and 8 - 9 from the free-throw line. Hamilton also posted a double-double with 10 rebounds and four assists.



Following the big win, UNLV head coach Josh Pastner spoke about the victory and what Hamilton's play meant to the team. We also heard from Hamilton himself after his big performance with his parents watching in the crowd.



UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Their Win Over The San Jose State Spartans



"Good win for the Rebels. Winning is hard," Pastner said. "I was really proud of our guys. I'm not happy with our win-loss record, but we have improved. From where we were at the beginning of November to where we are now, we are a better team. That's a testament to our guys."



Pastner On Senior Forward Kimani Hamilton



“I told him after the game Saturday, I said, ‘Kimani, for crying out loud, goodness gracious, how could you foul out or be in foul trouble?’” Pastner said. “‘Your parents can barely see you play. This is ridiculous. They’re leaving on Wednesday, and you’re going to let them go home and not see you play? Will you please stay in the game?



He was able to stay in the game and he was great tonight. Really proud of him defending without fouling.”



Pastner On If They Need Kimani Hamilton's Parents Making More Trips To Watch Him After His Big Game



“If that’s what it takes. Maybe there’s an NIL deal — some airline and hotel that can bring them out every time. Whatever it takes for him to stay in the game. … We’re a better team when he’s on the floor.”



UNLV Senior Forward Kimani Hamilton On The Game



“You just got to go out there and fight whoever you’re out there with.”



