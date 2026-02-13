UNLV Runnin' Rebels Forward Tyrin Jones: "I'm Bringing The Energy"

UNLV Runnin' Rebels freshman forward Tyrin Jones has been a difference-maker for this team this season. While he's had his ups and downs, as most freshmen do, his ups have been high, and his energy has been infectious. He should be a high-impact player for this team moving into the future.

Never has his impact been more on display than when he wasn't on the court, ironically enough. He got injured seconds into their loss to the New Mexico Lobos, and the Rebels went on to drop their next two games to the Nevada Wolf Pack and Fresno State Bulldogs.

While he also missed the win over the Grand Canyon Lopes, he returned for the win over the San Jose State Spartans off the bench, and we expect him to return to the starting lineup tonight against the Boise State Broncos.

Recently, Jones spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about what this season has been like for him and what he brings to the team. His head coach, Josh Pastner, also spoke about Jones and what having him on the court means to the team.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Freshman Forward Tyrin Jones On How He Sees Being Color Blind

“I had to get used to it,” Jones said. “The red you see right now is different than what I see.”

Jones On How He Brings So Much Energy To The Team

“My energy comes from my motor. Just being able to run up and down the court and just have a good time while I’m doing it. If I see one of my teammates down, I’m bringing the energy. Even after a bucket, I’m bringing the energy.”

Jones On His Parents Coming To Watch Him Play

“I hear my parents in the background, too. I hear them chanting my name. It’s kind of like a dream come true.”

UNLV Head Coach Josh Pastner On How Jones Can Impact A Game

“He’s such an electric player. He can do so many things that impact the game in a positive way. He hurts us if he’s flying around without being disciplined. … (He can’t just be) jumping all over the place.”

Pastner On Jones' Energy And What He Brings To The Team

“He plays in a way that people appreciate. He’s got a great energy and spirit about him.”



