UNLV Runnin' Rebels Forward Tyrin Jones: “Players Play, But Tough Players Win”

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball snapped their two-game winning streak with a wild overtime win over the Boise State Broncos, on the Rebels' home court at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. With this win, UNLV has now won five consecutive home games, including all three in Mountain West Conference play, which brought their conference record to 3 - 2.

However, this game didn't start off smoothly as head coach Josh Pastner almost didn't make it to the game after his car got a flat tire on the way to the arena. Despite the setback, he knew he had to get to the game and found a way there. Not only did he make it to the game, but he also helped lead his team to a much-needed victory, along with the help of junior guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, who scored a career-high 33 points. Pastner, along with some of the UNLV star players, spoke about the win after the game.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Getting A Flat Tire On The Way To Arena Before Their Matchup With The Boise State Broncos

“I told myself, ‘You have to be at this game,’” Pastner said. “Thank the good Lord he answered my prayers so I could be. How could I tell the guys to be gritty and tough and their coach wasn’t gritty and tough. I would have just run here. I would have found a way to get here.”

Pastner On The Finish To The Rebels Win Over Boise State

“The worst case scenario is we get five more minutes more of a game in overtime. We’ve been good in close games. We won against Stanford, St. Joe’s, this game. We had to grit this out. We had to tough this out.

You have to have talent, obviously. But you have to find a way deep inside as a competitor. You have to be a fighter. I live my whole life that way, and if somebody doesn’t, I’m not aligned. That’s how it’s going to be. We found a way to get a win.”

Pastner On Outrebounding Boise State

“It wasn’t easy.”

Rebels Junior Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn On The Team Playing With Energy

“I’m glad we finally played energized for (an entire game). I feel a lot better, especially since the beginning of the year. Shout-out to Coach Pastner, who has helped me get through the ups and downs.”

Rebels Freshman Forward Tyrin Jones Commenting On His Teammates After Locking Up The Game With A Huge Block

“Players play, but tough players win.”



