UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Fresno State Bulldogs: "These Teams Couldn't Be More Equal"

Tonight, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will have a showdown with their Mountain West Conference foes, the Fresno State Bulldogs. This is a game that the Rebels desperately need to win to get back on track and snap their three-game losing streak. Their most recent loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack dropped them back down to 5 - 5 in the Mountain West Conference and below .500 at 10 - 11 overall.

This game against the Bulldogs won't be easy, but it is very winnable. UNLV has already beaten Fresno State this year in their first game of Mountain West play. However, that game was in Las Vegas on the Rebels' home court, and this game will be in Fresno on the Bulldogs' home court. Currently, Fresno State is sitting at 4 - 6 in conference play and 10 - 11 overall.

With this game being a toss-up, the predictions have been a bit mixed for this one. This prediction that we are covering here comes from Liam Keating of Winners and Whiners. They believe that the Bulldogs will be able to flip the script and pull off the win on their home court.

Winners And Whiners Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Fresno State Bulldogs

"Take Fresno State to cover (5 units)

These two teams couldn’t be more equal on the season. KenPom has the two teams separated by one just one spot in their overall rankings. The big difference is going to be Fresno State’s defense, which is excellent. They have the 67th ranked scoring defense and they rank sixth best in 3-point defense. In a low scoring game, Fresno State’s defense will be key in helping the home team keep its strong form at home. They have won two of their last three home games, while UNLV have lost three straight outings. The Rebels rank 297th in 3-point shooting, a big perimeter day for the Rebels is not likely in this game...

Fresno State’s defense continues to not just be one of the best in the conference, but it is one of the best in the nation. KenPom has the team’s defense ranked 68th. The pace of the game shouldn’t be too fast with UNLV ranked 186th in points per game. The under is 7-5 when Fresno State has played at home."

We don't get an exact score here, but like many of the predictions for this game, they believe that the Bulldogs will win a close game. While they believe that the game will be close, they also believe that Fresno State will win by at least two points. As we mentioned, this game could go either way, and there isn't an outcome that would surprise us. With that said, we are predicting a close win for the Rebels.

