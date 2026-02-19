UNLV Runnin' Rebels Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: "I Don't Care How Much I Score"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team lost at home to the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday night. Both teams came into the game with a three-game winning streak, and the Rebels had their winning streak snapped. They dropped to 8 - 7 in Mountain West Conference play and back down to .500 at 13 - 13 overall.

It was a tough game defensively for the Rebels, who allowed the Rams to shoot 59% from the field and allowed 27 free throw attempts. UNLV had a tough night in a game they should have won. They wasted another big 31-point game from star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. Following the loss, we heard from Gibbs-Lawhorn and UNLV head coach Josh Pastner.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Their Loss To The Colorado State Rams On Wednesday Night

"Credit to Colorado State," Pastner said. "They were really good and are playing really well. They made some big shots in the second half when we were putting some pressure on them. Credit to them for their offensive performance tonight. We scored 86; you have to win the game. Unfortunately, we have not been a good defensive team this year. I'm beyond disappointed in that because in all the teams I have been the head coach of, we have been really good defensively. It has been a staple of ours. I haven't done a good enough job as the head coach in that area (defensively) with our group. We are just not getting enough stops."

Pastner On The Team Needing To Maintain Their Focus

“You’ve got to actually get focused on your man, not the ball," Pastner said. "We started ball watching. And they just got us on multiple back doors, on pickups, and the free throw line.”

Pastner On The Team Not Having Great Energy Right From The Start Of The Game

“We had great practices and tremendous energy. I thought our energy wasn’t great to start the game, and I could sense it.”

Pastner On Potentially Adjusting The Starting Lineup With Tyrin Jones Coming Off The Bench

“I’ve got to look at the starting lineup. I’ve got to look at everything.”

UNLV Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn On Not Caring About His Stats And Wanting To Win

“I don’t care how much I score. Honestly, I want to win. When you win, you get respect.”

Gibbs-Lawhorn On The Team Needing To Stay Focused

“15 people on the roster, playing or not playing. Focused. Not goofing around before the game, not goofing around in practices. Focused.”



