UNLV Runnin' Rebels Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: "I Feel Like That One Was Taken From Us"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team dropped another game on Tuesday night, this time in heartbreaking fashion. UNLV lost to the Fresno State Bulldogs on a buzzer-beating three-pointer in a foul fest to lose their fourth game in a row by a score of 98 - 96.

This is a loss that is going to take the Rebels a while to get over. You could feel the pain the Rebels were dealing with after the game when head coach Josh Pastner lamented over the loss to the media. Junior guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn also made it clear that he was not happy after the loss.

While Pastner put the loss on himself, Gibbs-Lawhorn was furious about the officiating in a game that saw the Bulldogs hit 32 - 44 free throws with the Rebels down to just five players because they had five players foul out, including four of their five starters.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Their Loss To The Fresno State Bulldogs

"Tough pill to swallow and a tough loss," Pastner said. "It's really disappointing as we had a chance to win and didn't get it done. We just kept fouling and they kept on getting to the free throw line. I knew going into those last six seconds, we had Naas (Cunningham) with four fouls and we didn't have anyone else to put in case he fouled out. We wanted to foul. That's not on the players, that's on me."

Pastner On The Team Fouling Too Much Against The Bulldogs

“We just kept fouling late ... " Pastner said. "We tried to give the game away 10 times, and they ended up catching us on the 10th time.”

Pastner On Game-Costing Error At The End Of The Game

“That’s not on Howie, because it’s on me to make sure that the guys fully understood."

Rebels Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn After The Loss To The Bulldogs

“The stuff I’m thinking right now is probably not too smart for me to say. Most of it’s about the refs … I feel like that one was taken from us.”



