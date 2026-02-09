UNLV Runnin' Rebels Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: "I Had My Brothers With Me Tonight"

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team escaped Saturday's home game against the Grand Canyon Lopes with a big 80 - 78 victory. Following the huge win, we heard from Rebels head coach Josh Pastner, star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, and surprise star in this game, Al Green.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner On Their Big Win Over The Grand Canyon Lopes

“Grand Canyon is a great team that came in today playing as well as anyone in the country,” Pastner said. “They are really good defensively. To be able to score 80 against them was a real positive for our offense. It was a great win for the Runnin’ Rebels, and I am so happy to be able to win at home for our fanbase. And I’m really happy for our young men. They really earned that win. We have a quick turnaround now for our next game on Tuesday night.”

Pastner On How He Felt When The Lopes Were Coming Back On The Rebels, Similar To What Happened Against The Fresno State Bulldogs

“It was like déjà vu,” Pastner said. “It wasn’t ideal, but we found a way to win. Thank the good Lord.”

Pastner On The Rebels Struggling With Foul Trouble In Recent Games

“We’re trying to figure it out. It’s game by game based on foul issues.”

Pastner On The Injuries The Rebels Have Dealt With This Season

“Of course, I’m not happy with our record. The team we’ve played with this year wasn’t what we initially signed. We’ve had massive injuries in key spots. Injuries happen in basketball. The issue is, we’ve had season-long injuries. We’ve had long stretches of guys being out. … And so I think we’re a good basketball team. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”

Rebels Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn On His Late Game Turnovers

“Towards the end of the game today, I kind of got out of character a little bit, and the whole game I was good. I was leading the team. I got shook up a little bit. So that’s my fault. Luckily, I had my brothers with me tonight. They helped me. They kept my head high, and they helped us win this.”

Rebels Guard Al Green On His Big Game Against Grand Canyon

"I feel like I was (ready) tonight, and it translated.”



