UNLV Runnin' Rebels "Have A Pretty Good Matchup" Against The Fresno State Bulldogs

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team will be on the road tonight in California, where they will attempt to snap their three-game losing streak against the Fresno State Bulldogs. This should be a winnable game for the Rebels, who are sitting at 5 - 5 in the Mountain West Conference and 10 - 11 overall. Fresno State is currently 4 - 6 in Mountain West play and also 10 - 11 overall. Tonight's game is viewed as an essential toss-up, and the predictions have been reflecting how this game could go either way.

The next prediction we are covering comes from Andrew Jett of Pick Dawgz. This prediction is not one that goes in the favor of UNLV. They believe that the Bulldogs will win this game and cover the -1.5

Pick Dawgz Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Fresno State Bulldogs

"I’ll lean toward Fresno State but you could argue it either way. We should have a pretty good matchup here. The Bulldogs got past a struggling Air Force team pretty easily this past weekend, shooting 46.7 percent from the field with 41.4 percent (12-of-29) from outside and 15 team assists. Fresno State gave up just 39 percent shooting on defense in the victory. The Bulldogs have been spotty in the record columns lately on a 4-3 clip, but they’ve hit 70 or more points in four of those seven games.

These teams last met up back on December 20 in an 84-72 road loss for the Bulldogs. In that one Fresno State gave up 57.1 percent shooting and fell victim to a nice performance at the line (19-of-22 for 86.4 percent) by the Rebels. The Bulldogs have a few things to tighten up during this home rematch but if all goes well I think they’ll be able to power out a cover.

Andrew Jett's Pick: Fresno State Bulldogs -1.5"

We agree with Las Vegas that this is a game that could go either way. While we would like to come here and say that we believe the Rebels will go on the road and pull out a huge win, we aren't so sure that's the case. However, we aren't sure it isn't either.

This has been the issue with UNLV all season. They have proven that they can win or lose just about any game on any given night. There is no chance we are writing the Rebels off in this game, but we really don't have any confidence either way. If we have to pick, we'll go with the Rebels winning a close one in Fresno.

UNLV Rebels On SI News