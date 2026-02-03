UNLV Runnin' Rebels Have "A Slight Edge" Over The Fresno State Bulldogs

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels have a must-win game tonight on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs. UNLV has dropped three games in a row, and are now looking to get back on track so they are playing their best ball when they reach the Mountain West Tournament. This will be the second time this season that they will play the Bulldogs. Earlier in the season, they beat them on their home court in Las Vegas. While the Rebels have been struggling, they are still sitting ahead of the Bulldogs in the Mountain West standings at 5 - 5, while the Bulldogs are currently 4 - 6.

The latest prediction we are covering comes from Dave Garofolo of Dimers. This is a very different kind of prediction because it's run through a simulator. UNLV fans may prefer the machine's predictions for this game over those of humans.

Dimers Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Fresno State Bulldogs

"Fresno State will face UNLV, in what is expected to be a tight men's college basketball game, at Save Mart Center on Tuesday, beginning at 11:00 PM ET.

Based on updated simulation results, Dimers' advanced college basketball model gives UNLV a slight edge with a 51% win probability over Fresno State.

This article offers a closer look at Tuesday's UNLV vs. Fresno State matchup, including an expanded look at the predicted score, best bets and picks...

Using trusted machine learning and data analysis, we have simulated the result of Tuesday's NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Fresno State 10,000 times as part of our men's college basketball predictions coverage.

Our independent predictive model currently gives UNLV a 51% chance of defeating Fresno State. Our predicted score is UNLV 74-74 Fresno State.

According to our model, UNLV (+1.5) has a 56% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 150.5 points has a 53% chance of staying under.

While there is no way for a men's college basketball game to end in a tie, our prediction of 74-74 is based on each team's average score in the above-mentioned simulations of UNLV vs. Fresno State."

This prediction aligns with what we have been predicting for this game. It's an evenly matched game that can go either way, but we are giving a very slight edge to the Rebels. Their predictive model nailed this one. While it can go either way, we'll take UNLV in a very close upset.



